Get $15 in Amazon credit when you buy $100 in Apple gift cards

What do you buy the Apple fan who has everything? An Apple gift card! And right now, you can give yourself a little something if you buy Apple gift cards from Amazon. Amazon is offering a special promotion where you can get $15 in Amazon credit if you buy $100 or more in Apple gift cards. That $15 credit can come in handy with the rest of your holiday shopping.

To take advantage of this offer, go to the Amazon Apple card promo page. Then select the Apple gift cards you want–the total value of the gift cards must be $100 or more to get the Amazon credit. When you go to check out, look for the notification that says you qualify for the $15 promotional credit. If you don’t see it, enter the promo code APPLENOV at checkout and apply it.

Look for this notification when you check out to make sure you get the Amazon credit. Amazon

Keep in mind that the credit is Amazon credit, not Apple credit, and counts only to your Amazon account. Only one credit is allowed per customer. This is a limited-time offer. Credits should arrive within three days. Also, it probably goes without saying but we’ll mention it anyway to be clear: the Apple gift cards cannot be used at Amazon and can only be used towards purchases at Apple stores or the App Stores.

