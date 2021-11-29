These are the best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals you’re going to find

While we’ve been tracking deals on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro all weekend, decent discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been hard to come by. So, we were stoked to find these: Adorama is selling the Space Gray 14-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-core M1 processor for $1,799, a savings of $200, and the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. And the store also has the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199, a savings of $300 (currently unavailable but Amazon has it for $100 off), and also an all-time low.

The new MacBook Pro represents a complete revamp of Apple’s flagship laptop with a new slim-bezel design, speedy processor, and tons of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, an SD card reader, and MagSafe charging. The M1 Pro processor that powers it is an absolute screamer that “left everything in its dust” in our benchmarks. You’re getting a slightly better chip with the 16-inch model here (10-core versus 8-core), but either one will be a speed demon

While you can still purchase either laptop, B&H says the 14-inch MacBook won’t ship for a week or two and Adorama says the 16-inch model is on backorder. But that’s a small price to pay for saving a bundle on one of the best laptops Apple has ever made.