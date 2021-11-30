Home / Apple Watch
Deal

Save $120 on the Nike Apple Watch Series 6 in blowout sale

Nike has slashed the price of the previous model.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple Watch Series 6 nike
Nike

Cyber Monday may be over, but the sales are still going strong. And we’ve found a great one today: Nike is selling the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) in silver for $308.78, a savings of more than $120 when you use the code CYBER for an extra 20 percent off.

While you’re missing out on a slightly larger screen and faster charging, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the same health sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7, including ECG, blood-oxygen, and heart rate, as well as fall detection, noise and sleep tracking, and an always-on display. It’s also compatible with every Series 7 band and gets you three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. It even has the same processor as the Series 7 and of course, you’ll be able to install watchOS 8 and receive future updates for years to come.

The Nike version of the Apple Watch is identical to the standard version but has a Nike Sport band and exclusive watch faces as well as the Nike Run Club app pre-installed. This deal is only available while supplies last and with the 40mm models already sold out, you should probably act fast if you want one.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.