Save $120 on the Nike Apple Watch Series 6 in blowout sale

Cyber Monday may be over, but the sales are still going strong. And we’ve found a great one today: Nike is selling the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) in silver for $308.78, a savings of more than $120 when you use the code CYBER for an extra 20 percent off.

While you’re missing out on a slightly larger screen and faster charging, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the same health sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7, including ECG, blood-oxygen, and heart rate, as well as fall detection, noise and sleep tracking, and an always-on display. It’s also compatible with every Series 7 band and gets you three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. It even has the same processor as the Series 7 and of course, you’ll be able to install watchOS 8 and receive future updates for years to come.

The Nike version of the Apple Watch is identical to the standard version but has a Nike Sport band and exclusive watch faces as well as the Nike Run Club app pre-installed. This deal is only available while supplies last and with the 40mm models already sold out, you should probably act fast if you want one.