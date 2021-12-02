Home

Macworld Podcast: Apple’s AR glasses could soon be a reality

Macworld Podcast episode 770.
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola
What does the future hold for Apple? It could include glasses that augment our reality. We talk about what we could see from the company as soon as next year in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 770 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.