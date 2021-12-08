Get 3 chances to win $1 million with these QR code puzzles

There’s not much that can make puzzles more exciting, but the chance to win a million dollars once you complete one is up there. The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF (3-Pack) gives you 3 chances to assemble a 500 piece puzzle and potentially win big. This 3-pack of puzzles is on sale for $75.99 (Reg. $90).

To compete, all you have to do is put your puzzles together and scan their QR codes. You get the fun of assembling a puzzle and the anticipation of a big win. If you get the full prize, it adds up to being worth about $667 per puzzle piece. However, there are other prizes too! You have a chance to win 25 cents, $100, $1,000, $10,000, or the full million. Start with the edge pieces and see if you win a new lifestyle!

Get The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF (3-Pack) for $75.99 (Reg. $90).

Prices subject to change.