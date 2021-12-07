Get a fast, safe Wi-Fi connection with this security router

When you’re using the internet, your most valuable possession is your personal data. Many companies log and sell the information you leave behind as you move around the internet, but there’s a lot you can do to stop that. The FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router is a powerful router that also helps you secure your privacy, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for $219.99 (Reg. $274).

The R6400 and the accompanying app are compatible with all ISP and supported VPNs. You can upgrade as needed, and even the base setup is going to give you a lag-free, fast connection. It’s everything you want in a router and in a security device, and this time you don’t have to buy them separately.

Protect your most valuable asset and get the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router while it’s $219 (Reg. $274).

Prices subject to change.