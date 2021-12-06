Major Mac overhaul on tap for 2022 as every model due for a refresh

With 2021 nearing a close, it’s time to start looking ahead to the Apple releases we’re expecting in 2022. And according to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there’s an awful lot to look forward to.

In his latest Power On Newsletter, Gurman outlines what he expects from the Mac in 2022, and it’s nothing short of a complete overhaul of the entire line. According to the well-connected reporter, Apple will be completing its transition to its own silicon and updating the M1 Macs released in 2020. Here’s what he expects to see.

MacBook Air: Apple has long been rumored to be releasing a dramatic overhaul of its cheapest laptop, with an M2 processor and iMac-inspired colors. It’s been rumored to release in the first half of 2022 and could include similar stylings to the 14-inch MacBook Pro, including a notch, possibly with white bezels and keyboard.

27-inch iMac: Apple’s high-end iMac is one of the few remaining Intel Macs worth considering (though only after a steep discount) due to its 27-inch 5K display and bevy of ports. We expect the Apple silicon revamp to take its cues from the 24-inch iMac released earlier this year but with a pro palette (black bezels and space gray). It will also likely feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, more RAM, and higher graphics options.

Mac mini: Both of Apple’s Mac mini models will be due for a revamp in 2022. First there’s the higher-end Intel model that will likely get the M1 Pro and M1 Max treatment with more ports and a streamlined design. Also likely is a new version of the entry-level Mac mini with an M2 chip.

13-inch MacBook Pro: We were wondering if Apple would just abandon the 13-inch MacBook Pro after introducing the 14-inch notebook this past October, but Gurman says Apple is indeed planning on updating the smaller model too with an M2 processor. We assume it’ll get small bezels and a notch, but we haven’t heard any rumors about it.

Mac Pro: Apple’s highest-end Mac is the most interesting of the new models planned for 2022. We’ve heard rumors of a half-height Mac Pro and dual-die chips with 40 cores, but there’s a lot we don’t know. We expect the machine to arrive late in the year, possibly with a sneak peek at WWDC.

Along with the new Macs, Gurman also expects new AirPods Pro earbuds and Apple Watch SE, as well as the launch of Apple’s first AR/VR headset.