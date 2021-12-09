Macworld’s must-have iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch apps

Apple recently revealed its App Store Awards for 2021, and it’s a terrific list of apps, utilities, and games. So it got us thinking: What are our must-have apps in 2021? So if you’re looking for great software that you can use, stay tuned to this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 771 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Click here for Apple’s top apps and games of 2021. Below is a list of favorites of the Macworld staff.
iPhone apps
Jason: 1Password and Authy
Michael: Television Time
Roman: Grindstone
1Password for iOS
Authy for iOS
Grindstone
Television Time
iPad
Jason: Flipboard
Michael: Fanstastical
Roman: Mactracker
Fantastical for iOS
Mactracker
Mac
Jason: Rocket
Michael: iA Writer
Roman: Gifski
Rocket
iA Writer
Gifski
Apple Watch
Jason: AutoSleep
Michael: ESPN
AutoSleep
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
