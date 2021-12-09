Home

Macworld’s must-have iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch apps

Macworld Podcast episode 771.
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola Macworld
App Store award
Apple

Apple recently revealed its App Store Awards for 2021, and it’s a terrific list of apps, utilities, and games. So it got us thinking: What are our must-have apps in 2021? So if you’re looking for great software that you can use, stay tuned to this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 771 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Click here for Apple’s top apps and games of 2021. Below is a list of favorites of the Macworld staff.

iPhone apps

Jason: 1Password and Authy

Michael: Television Time

Roman: Grindstone

1Password for iOS

1Password for iOS
MSRP: Free (offers in-app purchases)
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

Authy for iOS

Authy for iOS
MSRP: Free
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

Grindstone

Grindstone
MSRP: Free with Apple Arcade subscription
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

Television Time

Television Time
MSRP: $2.99 (offers in-app purchases)
Best Prices Today: $2.99 at App Store

iPad

Jason: Flipboard

Michael: Fanstastical

Roman: Mactracker

Flipboard

Flipboard
MSRP: Free
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

Fantastical for iOS

Fantastical for iOS
MSRP: Free (offers in-app purchases)
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

Mactracker

Mactracker
MSRP: Free
Best Prices Today: $0 at Mac App Store
Read our full Mactracker review

Mac

Jason: Rocket

Michael: iA Writer

Roman: Gifski

Rocket

Rocket
MSRP: Free
Best Prices Today: $0 at Matthew Palmer

iA Writer

iA Writer
MSRP: $29.99
Best Prices Today: $29.99 at Mac App Store

Gifski

Gifski
MSRP: Free
Best Prices Today: $0 at Mac App Store

Apple Watch

Jason: AutoSleep

Michael: ESPN

AutoSleep

AutoSleep
MSRP: $4.99
Best Prices Today: $4.99 at App Store

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
MSRP: Free (offers in-app purchases)
Best Prices Today: $0 at App Store

