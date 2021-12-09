Macworld’s must-have iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch apps

Apple recently revealed its App Store Awards for 2021, and it’s a terrific list of apps, utilities, and games. So it got us thinking: What are our must-have apps in 2021? So if you’re looking for great software that you can use, stay tuned to this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 771 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Click here for Apple’s top apps and games of 2021. Below is a list of favorites of the Macworld staff.

iPhone apps

Jason: 1Password and Authy

Michael: Television Time

Roman: Grindstone

iPad

Jason: Flipboard

Michael: Fanstastical

Roman: Mactracker

Mac

Jason: Rocket

Michael: iA Writer

Roman: Gifski

Apple Watch

Jason: AutoSleep

Michael: ESPN

