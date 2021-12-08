Take $150 off the M1 Mac mini and make someone very happy this holiday

Apple products are getting harder and harder to come by as we approach the end of the holiday shopping season, but we’ve got a great deal today that will arrive in time to put under the tree: Amazon is selling the 512GB M1 Mac mini for $750 when an automatic $49 discount is applied at checkout, matching an all-time low we last saw over Black Friday.

The diminutive M1 Mac mini doesn’t have a keyboard, monitor, or mouse, but it’s packed with performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. And since it’s so small, it’ll fit nicely on or under a desk. We called it the Mac with the “best ever bang for your buck” in our 4.5-star review and our opinion hasn’t changed.

Amazon says it will ship in time for Christmas so go grab one before they’re all gone and the price shoots back up.