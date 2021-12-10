Act fast and get the newest AirPods for $35 off in time for Christmas

Apple’s newest AirPods have only been out for a short time, but we’ve already got a great deal on them: Costco is selling the newest AirPods for $140, slashing $35 off the price and promising to deliver them in time for Christmas. Amazon has matched the price but says they won’t arrive until December 30.

Apple’s newest AirPods are a nice upgrade over the prior generation, bringing an AirPods Pro-style look and a new fit with better battery life and sound. They don’t have noise cancelation, but they do bring Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with head tracking while watching videos in supported apps. In our 4.5-star review, we called them “an upgrade worth paying a little extra for” with “longer battery life and vastly improved sound.”

And at this price, they’re practically a bargain. So go grab a pair before the price goes back up.