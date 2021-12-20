Home

How to fix an ‘Apple ID has not yet been used with the App Store’ error

You might receive a prompt that appears to bar your way with a new Apple ID, but there’s a trick or two.
By Glenn Fleishman , Senior Contributor, Macworld
Your Apple ID may need to be primed to proceed.

Apple has made Apple ID the pivot point around which all purchases and synchronization occurs across its stores, iCloud, and your devices. But what to do when you set up a new Apple ID for yourself or are helping someone else, and you see the error in macOS, “This Apple ID has not yet been used with the App Store”?

That prompt should also come with a pair of buttons: Cancel and Review. Click Review and you should be presented with terms and conditions you can read through and click to agree with. You may also be prompted to enter or confirm payment and other information.

However, some readers report that macOS stalls at this point. Here are a few tricks that work:

  • Click Review repeatedly. Some people have only had a response after a second or subsequent click.
  • Try to download a free app at the Mac App Store.
  • Log in at appleid.apple.com and make sure you have payment information stored there.
  • Launch Music or iTunes and attempt to sign in with the Apple ID. This provides a different route that may complete successfully. Because Apple uses the same information across its stores, that should resolve the App Store issue.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Daniela.

