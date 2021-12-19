Get access to thousands of documentaries and safe internet

If you want the best out of your media, then there are two things you should be looking for: a streaming service that actually gives you what you want and a way to protect yourself while you’re online. MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions does both of those jobs beautifully, and for Green Monday, it’s on sale for $199.20 (Reg. $1995).

If you like documentaries and not having big websites steal your data and use it to advertise right back to you, then this bundle is exactly what you’re looking for. Magellan TV gives you new content weekly plus thousands of high-quality, fascinating shows about history, nature, science, space, crime, and so much more. And when you’re researching what you learned from your shows, you won’t have to worry about companies thinking they can sell you something because you watched one documentary about a serial killer. Keepsolid VPN makes you virtually untraceable online, masking your IP address and keeping you safe from prying eyes.

Get MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions for $199.20 (Reg. $1995) with coupon code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change.