Jump into 3D art and animation with Poser Pro

There’s so much you can do if you know how to create 3D art and animation. It’s not just working for TV and movies either. Companies pay a lot for animators and artists who can give their brand some life and motion, and that’s exactly what you can do if you master Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac. This is a good time to do that too because Poser Pro is on sale for $79.99 (Reg. $349).

Poser Pro does a lot of the most tedious work for you so you can get straight to the real art. Choose from thousands of poses, morphs, clothing, hair, and so much more that would normally have to come straight from you or from references that take forever to find. Beyond that, you also get pre=rigged figures, facial expressions, morphing, and lighting tools, and really everything an artist that doesn’t want to spend the first hour of a piece planning could ask for.

Get Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac for $79.99 (Reg. $349).

Prices subject to change.