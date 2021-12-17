Stream like a pro with this 3-in-1 social media kit

A lot goes on behind the scenes for streaming that many new streamers don’t anticipate. You have to control lighting, sound, keep a stable video, and look how you want to look the whole time you’re doing it. The iJOY 3-In-1 Social Media Kit gives you one piece of equipment to manage to do all of that, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $49).

The iJOY is a single answer to several different problems steamers and social media personalities face. The built-in LED ring light with 3 temperature modes and 10 brightness levels lets you set the visual tone for your video. The 3.5mm microphone is crystal clear and will let your audience hear what you want them to hear. The desk stand doubles as a smartphone mount, especially useful if you stream from your phone. All that, plus it has a USB power supply so your devices won’t die mid-stream and break your focus.

Get the iJOY 3-In-1 Social Media Kit for $29.99 (Reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.