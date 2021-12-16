Turn your phone into a DSLR camera in an instant

Your phone already has an impressive camera built into it, but there are ways to make it better, or at least to make it suit you better. Pictar Pro: Pro Smartphone Camera Grip almost completely transforms your smartphone into a DSLR camera, and for Green Monday you can have it for $79.99 (Reg. $149) with coupon code GREEN20.

DSLR cameras are comfortable to hold and easy to use, and that’s what your phone can become with one simple attachment. Pictar Pro has an ergonomic fit and finish that makes it genuinely feel like the now-classic cameras. However, it’s not just the look that changes. You also get better control from the multi-state shutter release. There’s a detachable viewfinder for the classic feel. You can even pull from a bunch of different features in the app that control shutter speed, ISO priority modes, exposure compensation, and more!

