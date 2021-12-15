Step up your charging with this 3-in-1 power station

The StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station looks as good as it charges. This sleek power station has the charging power you want from a high-end smartphone accessory, and it fits perfectly with any desk or nightstand aesthetic. For Green Monday, the StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is on sale for $47.99 ($89) with coupon code GREEN20.

This power station has the charging capabilities you want for something that’s powering 3 of your most-used devices, but it does a little more too. When you’re only charging your phone, you have an angled charging platform that lets you continue to use your phone while it charges. When you want to power your Apple Watch or AirPods, you can slide out two extra wireless charging platforms, and they’re ready for you instantly. This charger is designed so it won’t overload your devices, so it’s the perfect companion to any iOS user.

