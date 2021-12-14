Decide who can access your data with KeysForWeb

Sometimes someone else needs to log into one of your accounts, and it’s not just for Netflix. If you want to be able to share your information without creating a huge security risk, you need some trustworthy software that can act as the middleman between you and whoever you need to share your information with. KeysForWeb Personal Plan: Lifetime Subscription lets you securely share passwords, encrypt data, set request forms for information, and more. For Green Monday, KeysForWeb is only $39.20 (Reg. $480) with coupon code GREEN20.

KeysForWeb gives you control over your security in ways just sharing a password can’t. You can configure forms based on different data access requests, so you can tailor the request to the situation rather than trying to standardize data and security. You can also set KeysForWeb to check access validity, meaning you’re much more protected from bots and malware. KeysForWeb is the perfect software for people who need to constantly share information that has to always be completely secure.

Get KeysForWeb Personal Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $39.20 (Reg. $480) with coupon code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change.