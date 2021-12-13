macOS Monterey 12.1 is now available with SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, Digital Legacy and more

Apple on Monday released macOS Monterey 12.1, a major update to macOS. The update is 2.36GB and requires a system restart upon installation.

The marquee feature of version 12.1 is SharePlay, Apple’s FaceTime feature that allows users to share media. For example, a FaceTime group call can watch an Apple TV show or listen to Apple Music together. SharePlay was revealed at WWDC this past June, and Apple in August decided to push back its release. It was made available on iPhone and iPad in iOS/iPadOS 15.1.

Other new features include the new Apple Music Voice Plan, a revamped Memories section in the Photos app, safety features in Messages, and the new Digital Legacy feature for Apple ID. The update also include several bug fixes and security updates. The release notes are below.

macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac. SharePlay • SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

• Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

• Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

• Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out Apple Music Voice Plan • Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

• Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

• Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music Photos • Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages

• New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories Messages • Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

• Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity Siri and Search • Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations Apple ID • Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death TV App • Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac: • Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

• Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

• Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac: • Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

• Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

• External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

• HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

• Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

• MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The update is free and you need to be connected to the internet. The installation will take several minutes (plan on about 30 minutes) and your Mac needs to restart. Here are the steps to do the installation: