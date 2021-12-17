Home
Save 50% and get a Macworld digital subscription for less than $10 a year

Get 12 or 24 issues for less than a buck each.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the Apple fan in your life, why not get them one that keeps on giving all year long: a Macworld digital subscription. And right now we’re running a special that will save you big bucks: You can save 50 percent on a one-year or two-year subscription using the codes below:

50% off one year, $9.99 for 12 issues (full price is $19.97) with code HOLIDAY1YR

50% off two years, $17.49 for 24 issues (full price is $34.97) with code HOLIDAY2YR

The Macworld digital magazine is filled with the news, analysis, and features that you love from Macworld with full-color photos and engaging layouts. Each issue is packed with content about the latest Apple releases, including, tips, tricks, reviews, and how-tos. Issues arrive on the third Tuesday of each month and can be read via the web or the iOS and iPadOS app. 

Readers can visit macworld.com/subscribe using the above codes to place an order. To get the discount, click Apply Promo Code on the page and enter the code to get the discount.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.