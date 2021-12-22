Your home theater could be hurting your eyes. These Govee Flow Pro light bars change all that.

A Home theater offers a great escape from reality in the comfort of, well, your home, but it might be doing a number on your eyes? A bright screen in a mostly darkened room forces your pupil to dilate to regulate how much light your eye takes in. Focusing on one bright point in an otherwise dark field of vision, your eyes can rapidly fatigue, causing dry or watery eyes, and even tension headaches from stressing your retinas.

The answer to that discomfort is bias lighting — and the Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars both enhance whatever you’re viewing while alleviating the pressure your eyes suffer in imbalanced light situations.

Designed for TV screens and computer monitors between 27 and 45 inches, the Govee system includes a pair of foot-high light bars that can be installed either on a flat surface next to your screen or mounted to the wall-facing side of your monitor with the included bracket. Once connected, the Flow Pro light bars deploy RGBIC lighting effects with more than 16 million different colors to bathe the wall behind the monitor with ambient light.

Using Govee’s ColorSense and RGBIC smart technology, the WiFi-connected camera monitors what’s on your screen to instantly replicate them in their proper position with your backlights. So if you watch a film set in the desert, like Dune, will halo your monitor in oranges and yellows.

The movie mode is one of 12 different preset modes to create the exact lighting scheme you want for your viewing. There’s even a music mode, utilizing a built-in mic to sync the light effects smoothly with your music or ambient sound.

These smart light bars can also be controlled via the Govee Home app or even by the sound of your voice. Once synced to the app, users can coordinate their lighting with the help of easy-to-use controls or through the use of their Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker.

It’s clear why these light bars earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Speaking of which, shoppers can head to the Amazon product page to find out how much the Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars can do to upgrade their viewing, now at a special price while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.