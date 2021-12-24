These Xpods Pro Wireless Earbuds make a great stocking stuffer

Wireless earbuds have come a long way since the AirPods made them big. These Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case have incredible sound, a mic that will have anyone thinking you’re right next to them, and they’re on sale for $59.49 (Reg. $69.99) with coupon code MERRY15.

The Xpods Pro give you a rich, full sound that will have you identifying instruments you never noticed in songs you’ve known since you were a kid. The Bluetooth connection will have you seamlessly syncing with your earbuds so there’s a minimal delay when you want to start listening to music or a podcast. Even the perfectly fitting silicone ear tips do their job well, locking in the sound you want and keeping out the ones you don’t.

Get the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case on sale for $59.49 (Reg. $69.99) with coupon code MERRY15.

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case – $69.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.