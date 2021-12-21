Shave hours off website construction with Zen Wireframe Pro

Wireframing is a critical part of the interaction design process. Unfortunately, as anyone with any experience in wireframing can tell you, it is a tedious and time-consuming task. Maybe that is only until now.

Zen Wireframe is out to change the wireframing game with their service Zen Wireframe Pro. A lifetime subscription to this intuitive, time-saving software is currently available for only $65, on sale from $1,080 (that’s a savings of 93 percent).

This software has been optimized for speed with nearly 60 pre-made components you can drag and drop into place, so you won’t need to create your wireframe from scratch. Zen Wireframe Pro users have been leaving rave reviews on appsumo.com giving the software a 5/5 star rating. “I really love how easy it was to design and create wireframes with Zen Wireframe. I think it’s perfect for people who are new to wireframing or are working on mobile apps, websites, or other projects that need UI planning. Really appreciate the team’s support whenever I have questions as well. Cannot recommend this enough!”

Create your websites that much faster with Zen Wireframe Pro.

Zen Wireframe Pro: Lifetime Subscription – $65

See Deal

Prices subject to change.