Use your iPhone 13 as long as you need with this charger case

This iPhone 13 and 13 pro case is more than just a good way to protect your phone. It comes with a powerful battery that will extend the working life of your phone, perfect for long days at work or long nights of browsing when your charger is across the room. The iPhone Battery Case is on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $39).

A phone case’s first job is to protect your phone, and this one does that perfectly. The hard shell keeps your phone safe from scratches, and the shock-absorbing material will help protect it from falls.

But there’s a lot more this case can do. Built in is a 5,000mAh Li-Po battery that gives you 110% more power. That’s more than doubling how long you can use your phone, which is great if you’re on it a lot or away from a charger frequently. Long car rides, distant hikes, and dragging meetings are nothing when you know you’ll have your phone handy through it all.

Get the iPhone Battery Case for $29.99 (Reg. $39).

iPhone Battery Case – $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.