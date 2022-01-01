Everyone needs to know Excel. This package can explain it all for just $20.

As much as Mac fans don’t want to hear it, there are just some Windows-based apps that most of us will have to know at some point in our professional lives.

One of those apps is undoubtedly Microsoft Excel – and right now, learners can finally get a handle on the spreadsheet app that rules all spreadsheet apps with the training in The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

This collection features six courses packed with over 33 hours of intensive training to help first-timers get experience with all of Excel’s data parsing abilities while helping those with a basic understanding of the program turn into true Excel pros.

Novices will be guided through how to build their own spreadsheets from scratch and actually understand how they work, even crafting formulas from very simple to ultra-complex to fully learn how to use all of Excel’s built-in data processing talents.

Students will also be trained in how to scale up from beginner to advanced Excel user, with experience in data visualizations and data analysis, as well as learning some of Excel’s most powerful tools, including Power Query, Power Pivot, DAX, and even Excel macros and its programming language VBA.

