This charger intelligently powers up a pair of Apple devices at once for under $100

No one wants to clutter up their desk with multiple chargers for all their various Apple devices, which makes the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger a perfect answer.

This dual-threat makes it easy to send an optimized charge of much-needed juice to your wirelessly charged iPhone 8 or later, while a second hub can power up your Apple Watch, AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices.

In addition to simultaneous charging, this charger does it intelligently, adapting to the specs of your device to feed a peak power delivery of up to 14W to get your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other devices back to full strength as fast as possible. Plus, the whole thing folds up neatly for easy transport when you’re on the move.

Fans approve its performance as well, offering a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews.

Regularly $149, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is also part of the current Cyber Week Sale. Use the code CYBER20 when you check out to take an additional 20 percent off the already discounted price, dropping the total you pay to only $95.99.

