This portable screen means new year, new workspace

You don’t have to be limited to a single screen if you use a laptop, and desktop users can also get their own touchscreen screen extension! Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) is an all-in-one screen extension with a super responsive touchscreen, and for Cyber Week it’s on sale for $231.99 (Reg. $700) with coupon code CYBER20.

An extra screen can do a lot to expand your productivity or give a new angle to your downtime. This portable touchscreen comes with high 1080p resolution and plug-and-play setup. In seconds, you can have a lightweight, maneuverable screen that comes with a USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm aux port! That’s almost a whole tablet of functionality, and you can set it up next to your laptop or desktop monitor for a new level of work and play.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) for $231.99 (Reg. $700) with coupon code CYBER20.

Prices subject to change