Get total control over your iOS devices with one app!

If you’re a diehard iOS user, then an app that can manage all of your devices and help you keep files and apps in order is going to sound great. iMazing iOS Manager is an incredible tool that lets iOS users do exactly that, and for Cyber Week, it’s only $11.99 (Reg. $34) with coupon code CYBER20.

With iMazing, you get a level of control over all your iOS devices that you can’t find anywhere else. You can transfer files between any Mac or PC or iOS device wirelessly. Work with any app documents or data. Update your phone or just export and save your messages. You can even export and save your pictures and videos to iCloud or iTunes so you won’t have to worry about losing memories if you lose your phone. And if you do end up losing your phone, you can still access iPhone voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes all from iMazing.

There’s a reason they call it the Swiss Army Knife of iPhones. Get iMazing iOS Manager for $11.99 (Reg. $34) with coupon code CYBER20.

Prices subject to change