Putt your best foot forward with this golf simulator on sale for Cyber Week

Knock a few swings off your game without ever leaving your living room with this golf simulator! TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is as close to an authentic golf game you can get without leaving the house, and for Cyber Week, it only costs $239.20 (Reg. $299) with coupon code CYBER20.

This amazing golf sim uses real-time analytics to give you an authentic golf experience on dozens of pre-rendered golf courses, many of which you’ll likely recognize. For every swing, TruGolf looks at the angle of attack, the club face angle, the swing tempo, and the club path to calculate where your ball would end up if you’d made the same swing in real life. Not only is it remarkably realistic, but you can also set up skill-building challenges that will have you rule the course next time you make it out.

For Cyber Week, get TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $239.20 (Reg. $299) with coupon code CYBER20.

Prices subject to change