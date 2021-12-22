The Apple Watch Series 7 is $60 off and arrives in time for Christmas

If you forgot to buy a present for that special Apple fan in your life, we’ve got you covered: Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in green for $339, knocking $60 off the price for the lowest we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 6, but it does bring two meaningful changes: a larger screen and faster charging. It also has everything that’s great about the Series 6: EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, an always-on altimeter, and an array of health and fitness features. And since it’s Apple’s newest watch, it’ll be guaranteed to get years of watchOS updates.

While we called the Apple Watch Series 7 “least-significant yearly update to the Apple Watch ever” in our 4.5-star review, we also heartily recommended it and called it “perfectly great.” And since you can’t find any discounted Series 6 models anymore, this is the best price you’re going to see for a while.

It probably won’t last long, and after today you won’t be guaranteed delivery before Christmas. So go grab it and make someone very happy on Saturday morning.