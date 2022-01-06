Macworld’s New Year’s resolutions are all about Apple in 2022

New Year’s resolutions are a longtime tradition, and the Macworld staff is taking this opportunity to get into the swing of things. It’s our 2022 resolutions in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 774 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Michael’s resolutions

Use iCloud Drive. Why don’t I use iCloud Drive more? I’ve had 2TB of storage ever since I signed up for Apple One, yet I still gravitate to Dropbox when I need to share or store something. That’s going to change in 2022. It should be an easy resolution to follow—iCloud Drive is already integrated into all of Apple devices, I just need to take some time to transfer about 10 years’ worth of stuff over from Dropbox.

Become an iPad Pro. I really, really want to love the iPad Pro. I want it to be a device that’s as indispensable as my iPhone, but my previous attempts have all fallen flat. I’m going to try again in 2022. I don’t want to force it, but I do want to find a way to incorporate the iPad Pro into my workflow so I can interchange it with my Mac as Apple intends.

Jason’s resolutions

Start using Apple Music. As a long-time Spotify subscriber, I don’t use Apple Music all that often. It’s gotten so much better in the last couple years, but because I don’t use it that often it doesn’t give me great recommendations. So I don’t use it that often. So it doesn’t give me great recommendations. It’s time to break the cycle and force most of my music listening to be through Apple Music, at least for a while.

Find a podcast or two I can stick with. I keep trying to find a podcast I enjoy enough to listen to every time there’s a new episode, and it never sticks. I’m sure the podcast that jibes with me is out there, I just need to devote more time to finding it. Or at least, try hard enough to say for certain that podcasts just aren’t really for me.

Roman’s resolutions

Wear an Apple Watch daily and make use of it. I’m not into wearing a watch. From a practical standpoint, I’ve never had the need to know in an instant what time it is, and when I do need to know, I can check my phone. From a fashion standpoint, I’m just not interested in accessorizing my jeans and t-shirt. But doing what I do for a living, I feel obligated to wear an Apple Watch, and I have one, but I don’t wear it very much and when I do, I don’t really use it. So this year, I’ll try to make use of the Watch’s functionalities and use them instead of taking out my iPhone. And I’ll buy a few more bands and change the look of the watch to give it a little more personality.

Watch an Apple TV+ series once a month. This is a big change for my viewing habits. I usually watch sports and I’ll still do that. But instead of watching sports news and analysis or some random sports event when my favorite teams aren’t playing, I’ll tune into Apple TV+.

