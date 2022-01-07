Home / Mac
Feature

The iMac G4 at 20: In pictures

Take a trip down memory lane with these iMac G4 pictures.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
iMac G4
Christopher Phin

Twenty years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld San Francisco and introduced the iMac G4 to an awestruck crowd. It’s still as impressive now as it was all those years ago.

All photos by Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 RAM AirPort
iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 bottom screw
iMac G4 Apple Computer TM
iMac G4 bottom

The iMac G4 was full of incredible details: The vents and grille, the chrome underside the covered the RAM door, and of course the incredible pivoting arm that held the display.

iMac G4 screen back
iMac G4 base
iMac G4 base
iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 side view

The iMac G4 wasn’t just a revolutionary and mind-blowing computer in 2002, it’s still one now. Endlessly adjustable and drop-dead gorgeous, the iMac G4 redefined our expectations of what a PC could be.

iMac G4 top view
iMac G4 side view
iMac G4
iMac G4

The iMac G4 looks just as great next to a HomePod as the new 24-inch iMac. If Apple released a retro version, we’re pretty sure it would still sell out in minutes.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • iMac
Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.