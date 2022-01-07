Apple Fitness+ gains new features for 2022

If your New Year’s resolution was to get more exercise, then the new Apple Fitness+ features announced on Friday will arrive right on time. Starting on January 10, two new features will be available: Collections and Time to Run. Apple is also releasing the third iteration of its Time to Walk series.

Collections are a set of workouts and meditations that Apple says “will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated.” Collections draw from the nearly 2,000 workouts and meditations in Fitness+. The following Collections will be available on Monday:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Time to Run is basically a runner’s version of Time to Walk, where each episode is “focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations.” Episodes feature coaching tips, music curated by Fitness+ trainers, and photos shot by Fitness+ trainer of the route being discussed. Initially, three episodes will be released, with new episodes released on Mondays.

Time to Walk enters its third season with a new episode with actress Rebel Wilson. Other celebrities to be featured include Chelsea Handler, Bernice A. King, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chris Meloni, Hasan Minhaj, and Ayọ Tometi. The new episodes are in addition to the dozens currently available.

Apple is also adding four artists to Fitness+’s Artist Spotlight series. Every Monday, a new series with a workout playlist featuring the artist will become available. The new playlists will feature Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 a year or as part of the Apple One bundle. It requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later for the latest features.