Time for a smartwatch that won’t break the bank

The 1.75” HD Touch Screen Smartwatch gets the job done. This Smartwatch has a fine-tuned fitness tracker, a responsive touchscreen, and a wide range of other uses, and right now it’s only $53.95 (Reg. $113).

This smartwatch can monitor your blood pressure, heart rhythm, oxygen levels, and even monitor the quality of your sleep. With all that information, it’s much easier to track your fitness progress or just get a sense of how your body is doing or when it’s time to visit a doctor. You can also connect to Bluetooth, get messages, check the weather, set alarms, or see your notifications without needing to find your phone. Resistant to rain and light water exposure, this watch is great if you want the core features of a smartwatch without the significant price tag you see on some of the major manufacturers

Get the 1.75” HD Touch Screen Smartwatch for $53.95 (Reg. $113).

Prices subject to change.