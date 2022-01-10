Wirelessly charge your phone in style with this power dock

This wireless charging pad looks good and works great. The Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone is a powerful wireless charger that’s part charger, part organizer, and part accent piece, and right now it’s on sale for $65.99 (Reg. $98).

Compatible with all wireless charging enabled iPhones, this charging dock is made of solid walnut with a gentle layer of felt to keep your phone and belongings safe. Keep your desk organized by having one place for your phone, wallet, and keys without worrying about your charger getting tangled in all your stuff. About the size of a keyboard, this charging station is a great piece of practical decoration that will last a long time.

For a limited time, you can get the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone on sale for $65.99 (Reg. $98). And it’s made right here in the United States.

Prices subject to change.