Macworld Podcast: Your thoughts on AirTag stalking, the MacBook Pro, and more

This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter feed. You have thoughts on Apple news and articles we’ve written, and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen below.
Listen to episode 775
AirTag stalking controversy
Reports have popped up about Apple’s AirTag being used to nefariously track people, with the latest being a story about Brooks Nader, a model who found an AirTag in her coat pocket, presumably placed there by an unknown person to track her whereabouts. In a Macworld discussion with PCWorld’s Gordon Ung, Gordon called the AirTag a “super creep stalker rob tool,” said that AirTag is “rapidly turning into a disaster,” and thought that it’s unfortunate that “the tribe is OK with that.”
On the show, we respond to Gordon’s comments and share our thoughts on AirTag and what Apple could do to address the problem.
Upcoming Apple Arcade releases
@Dr_Scaphandre responded to our article about Apple’s potential January releases.
Menu madness
We recently posted about Universal Clipboard and how it’s a great feature, but users need to turn it on to take advantage of it. That set off @ArtMusicLife, who tweeted:
Delayed OS features
In his recent Different Think column for our sister site, Macworld Sweden, Samuel Nyberg wrote about Apple’s recent tendency to be late with some OS features, such as Universal Control. Nyberg thinks it’s better if Apple embraced staggered feature releases. @paterfamilias tweeted:
13-inch MacBook Pro on the hit list
In our final set of hot takes for this show, we go back to Samuel Nyberg and another Different Think column, this time about the 13-inch MacBook Pro and how it’s time to scrape the laptop. This set off a varied set of reactions on Twitter.
