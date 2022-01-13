Macworld Podcast: Your thoughts on AirTag stalking, the MacBook Pro, and more

This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter feed. You have thoughts on Apple news and articles we’ve written, and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen below.

Listen to episode 775

AirTag stalking controversy

Reports have popped up about Apple’s AirTag being used to nefariously track people, with the latest being a story about Brooks Nader, a model who found an AirTag in her coat pocket, presumably placed there by an unknown person to track her whereabouts. In a Macworld discussion with PCWorld’s Gordon Ung, Gordon called the AirTag a “super creep stalker rob tool,” said that AirTag is “rapidly turning into a disaster,” and thought that it’s unfortunate that “the tribe is OK with that.”

On the show, we respond to Gordon’s comments and share our thoughts on AirTag and what Apple could do to address the problem.

Upcoming Apple Arcade releases

@Dr_Scaphandre responded to our article about Apple’s potential January releases.

Spades: Card Game+…Yeah that was so worth blocking Xbox Cloud from the App Store



Move over Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and God of War PC. Cancel your Xbox Game Pass subs because Apple Arcade coming to destroy you with Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis pic.twitter.com/rE9KhGEoBI — Spaceboi Scaphandre 🔞 God of War PC is tomorrow! (@Dr_Scaphandre) January 3, 2022

Menu madness

We recently posted about Universal Clipboard and how it’s a great feature, but users need to turn it on to take advantage of it. That set off @ArtMusicLife, who tweeted:

No one finds this on their own because we’re exhausted by all of the 10 billion Tim Cook-era menus. — W.L. Lewis (@ArtMusicLife) December 29, 2021

Delayed OS features

In his recent Different Think column for our sister site, Macworld Sweden, Samuel Nyberg wrote about Apple’s recent tendency to be late with some OS features, such as Universal Control. Nyberg thinks it’s better if Apple embraced staggered feature releases. @paterfamilias tweeted:

I’m so old I remember when it was even better to not to announce products you couldn’t deliver … but that Apple was a few trillion less in market value — PaterFamilias (@paterfamilias) January 4, 2022

13-inch MacBook Pro on the hit list

In our final set of hot takes for this show, we go back to Samuel Nyberg and another Different Think column, this time about the 13-inch MacBook Pro and how it’s time to scrape the laptop. This set off a varied set of reactions on Twitter.

Best MacBook Pro: includes touchbar. — Lucifer🌒 (@L95403) December 21, 2021

No sense product, indeed. — Ugo (@UgoMECellamare) December 21, 2021

They're probably still around cause Apple still has a whole warehouse full of them somewhere. 😀 — 🇨🇦 Howie 💉💉 (trying to stay safe) (@can_twitr) December 21, 2021

It's time to shut up and keep your nose out of things that don't your concern. 👋 pic.twitter.com/yBX4yB9Nzm — Rudolf Gottfried (@RudolfGottfried) December 21, 2021

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.