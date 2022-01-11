You can finally blow your holiday cash on Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth

One of the most sought-after new products at Apple’s “Unleashed” event wasn’t the third-generation AirPods or the M1 Max new MacBook Pros, it was the Apple Polishing Cloth for $19 that sold out almost instantly. Months later, it’s finally back in stock.
The Apple Polishing Cloth costs as much as a 20W USB-C power adapter and is made of “soft, nonabrasive material.” Apple says it’s appropriate to properly clean any of its displays, including the nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. iFixit did a mock teardown of the cloth and found it to feel “identical to the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover.”
The Polishing Cloth is available for delivery within two days.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.