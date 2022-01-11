News

You can finally blow your holiday cash on Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth

Wipe your devices in style.
Michael Simon
Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple Polishing cloth
Apple

One of the most sought-after new products at Apple’s “Unleashed” event wasn’t the third-generation AirPods or the M1 Max new MacBook Pros, it was the Apple Polishing Cloth for $19 that sold out almost instantly. Months later, it’s finally back in stock.

The Apple Polishing Cloth costs as much as a 20W USB-C power adapter and is made of “soft, nonabrasive material.” Apple says it’s appropriate to properly clean any of its displays, including the nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. iFixit did a mock teardown of the cloth and found it to feel “identical to the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover.”

The Polishing Cloth is available for delivery within two days.

