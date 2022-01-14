Here’s what the iPhone 14 Pro’s new selfie cam cutout will look like

With many months to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 14 to the world, we’re already starting to get a good idea of what it will look like. A flurry of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro’s new selfie cam landed this week, and as you can see above, it’s going to look a whole lot different than any other phone.
We’ve heard rumors for months that the iPhone 14 Pro will be losing the notch in favor of a so-called hole-punch camera, which we assumed would look like the iPhone’s Android peers. However, a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young describes a different sort of camera setup that will make the iPhone 14 unique.
Young says the iPhone 14 will use a “hole + pill design” that will feature two cutouts at the top of the device for the front camera and other sensors. He adds that the two-hole concept “will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei.”
We had previously heard rumblings about a pill-shaped hole with Face ID components under the glass, but a dual-hole design is something we hadn’t seen before. It’s sure to be as polarizing of a feature as the notch, and there’s no doubt it’ll be a characteristic one. But while it will still be visible and in the way for full-screen apps and videos, it’s markedly smaller and less obtrusive than the notch.
Asa far as the rest of the iPhone 14 Pro features, recent rumors suggest it will have a 48MP rear camera, a significant increase from the 12MP camera on the current model.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.