The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been

The Series 7 might not be a huge upgrade over the Series 6, but it’s still an incredible Apple Watch. And right now it’s cheaper than it’s ever been. Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in the new green color for $339, a savings of $60 off the MSRP.

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings two significant changes over the Series 6: a larger screen and faster charging. Otherwise, it’s got all of the fantastic Series 6 features: EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, an always-on altimeter, fall detection, and an array of health and fitness features. You’ll also get three months of Fitness+ for free and years of free watchOS updates.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 7 “a better smartwatch than anything else on the market.” So while we’re expecting bigger things from the Apple Watch Series 8, the Series 7 is easily the best Apple Watch ever made. And at this price, it’s actually kind of a bargain too.