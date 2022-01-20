Home

Macworld Podcast: Beware of the Apple App Store

Macworld Podcast episode 776.
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
App Store
Apple markets its App Store as “a place you can trust.” But is it really? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about what the app store does right and what it gets oh-so-very wrong, and what we as customers need to do to get the most out of it.

This is episode 775 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.