The iPhone 13’s ‘pink screen’ issue could be fixed as early as today

Apple has fixed a number of small bugs and glitches with the first round of iOS 15 updates, but some users are reporting that a frustrating one remains where an iPhone 13’s screen turns pink and reboots. According to a forum post, a fix could be on the way.

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, the issue cropped up on the Apple Communities Forum board, where user DPigar wrote that his iPhone 13 Pro display “turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads.” The issue was resolved with a replacement device, but several responses to his initial post as well as other reports on Reddit and Weibo indicate that the issue isn’t specific to their device.

However, according to the Chinese language site MyDrivers (translation), Apple has reportedly noted that the issue is not a hardware one. The site said Apple has advised a user on Weibo to back up their data and upgrade to the newest version of iOS, which indicates a fix could be imminent. It may even arrive as part of iOS 15.3, which is expected to land either Monday or Tuesday.

For now, you should contact your local Apple store or Apple support if your iPhone 13 is experiencing this issue on a regular basis. Apple hasn’t commented publicly or referenced it in the iOS 15.3 release notes, so it still could be a long wait.