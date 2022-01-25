This adorable Wordle Easter egg will make your iPhone smile

Apple may have removed copycats from the App Store, but the Wordle craze is showing no signs of slowing down, with millions of people still sharing their pictograms each week and others looking for ways to cheat to boost their streak.

But even if you’re absolutely sick of the game, this Google Easter egg will make you smile. All you need to do is type “Wordle” into the search bar or the address field on your iPhone or Mac and press return.

the google logo now references wordle if you search ‘wordle’ pic.twitter.com/haOXfL4NX6 — jeeves williams 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇪🇺 (@jeeveswilliams) January 22, 2022

You’ll be taken to the standard search results, but the Google logo at the top will turn into a mini Wordle game. It starts with COLUMN and GOALIE with the appropriate colored letters, and finally ends with GOOGLE all in green. Our only complaint is it’s not an interactive Google Doodle so we can’t play the game on our own.

It only works when you search for Wordle on its own, so if you’re looking for answers or how to put it on your home screen, you won’t see the animation.

At some point in the near future, we’ll all forget about Wordle and it’ll take its place in the annals of Internet fads, but for now, the game is so big even Google is taking notice.