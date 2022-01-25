The MacBook Air is on sale for $150 off, a fresh 2022 low

If at more than a year old, the MacBook Air is still a fantastic laptop. And today’s sale makes it even better: Amazon is selling the current M1 MacBook Air for $850, a savings of $150 and matching its all-time low.

The entry-level MacBook Air has a 7-core GPU, a 13-inch display, M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 18-hour battery life, and Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the MacBook Air “an absolutely stunning debut” with “amazing” performance and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours.

So if you’ve been holding out for a new laptop and have some holiday money left to spend, go grab this incredible deal.