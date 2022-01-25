Home / Mac
The MacBook Air is on sale for $150 off, a fresh 2022 low

Amazon is selling the entry-level MacBook Air for $850.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
MacBook Air 2020
IDG

If at more than a year old, the MacBook Air is still a fantastic laptop. And today’s sale makes it even better: Amazon is selling the current M1 MacBook Air for $850, a savings of $150 and matching its all-time low.

The entry-level MacBook Air has a 7-core GPU, a 13-inch display, M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 18-hour battery life, and Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the MacBook Air “an absolutely stunning debut” with “amazing” performance and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours.

So if you’ve been holding out for a new laptop and have some holiday money left to spend, go grab this incredible deal.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
MSRP: $999 (256GB) | $1,249 (512GB)
Best Prices Today: $899.00 at B & H Photo | $949.00 at Adorama | $949.99 at Costco

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.