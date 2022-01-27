Home / Mac

Macworld Podcast: Why 2022 will be a powerful year for Apple’s Macs

Macworld Podcast episode 777
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
iMac
In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about how the M processor is going to boost the Mac to new heights! What could we see in a new Mac mini, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro? More processing power that’ll make the old school chip makers even more nervous. It’s all in today’s show!

This is episode 777 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 777

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

