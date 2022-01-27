Macworld Podcast: Why 2022 will be a powerful year for Apple’s Macs

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about how the M processor is going to boost the Mac to new heights! What could we see in a new Mac mini, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro? More processing power that’ll make the old school chip makers even more nervous. It’s all in today’s show!

This is episode 777 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 777

Get info

Learn more about the topics we talked about on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.