AirPods are back to their insane Black Friday low prices

If you missed out on the AirPods fire sale over the Black Friday weekend, you have another crack at it. Amazon has slashed the price on second-gen AirPods to $100 and AirPods Pro to $169, a savings of $29 and $69, respectively.

Apple updated its AirPods last fall with a third-generation model, but the second-gen AirPods are still excellent earbuds. They come with a wired case and have Siri on board, tap controls, and 24-hour battery life when used with the wired charging case. The third-gen model has a new design with shorter stems, better battery life, and spatial audio support, but costs $179.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds, with noise cancellation, a MagSafe charging case, and Spatial Audio, as well as Adaptive EQ and 24-hour battery life. There are rumors that Apple will be updating the AirPods Pro later this year with a new design, but it’s likely not arriving until later in the year.

So if you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, today’s the day to take action. With prices like these, we don’t know how long they’re going to last, so act fast.