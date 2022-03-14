iOS 15.4 is here with mask-friendly Face ID, new Siri voice, extra emoji, and much more

After iOS 15.3 was mainly bug fixes and security updates, iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is Apple’s biggest iOS 15 update so far, with a slew of new features and updates for your iPhone and iPad. Here’s everything that’s in the update and how to install it on your device.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4: New features

Universal Control

The only feature specific to iPadOS 15.4, you can finally try out Universal Control, which was supposed to release last fall but was delayed until spring 2022. The feature, which lets you drag and drop files between an iPad and Mac running macOS 12.3 as well as share keyboard and mouse wirelessly between them, can be found in the AirPlay & Handoff tab in the General Settings. There, you’ll see a new Cursor and Keyboard option. Learn all about Universal Control and how it’s different from Sidecar in our primer article.

Face ID with Mask

Better late than never, right? While iOS 14.5 let you unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when Face ID doesn’t work, that’s not a lot of use for those who don’t have a watch but are trying to reduce the spread of a deadly pandemic by wearing a mask in public spaces.

Inside the Face ID & Passcode settings in iOS 15.4, you’ll find a new toggle to Use Face ID with a Mask. When turned on, Face ID will “use the unique features around the eye area to authenticate” rather than full facial recognition, which includes unlocking, payments, and password/login authentication. There’s also a new “Add Glasses” setting so the system can properly identify your facial features. Apple warns that Face ID is more accurate with the settings turned off.

AirTag changes

Apple has announced several AirTag changes that will arrive this year, the first of which arrives in iOS 15.4. Apple has added a new message during setup that states AirTag is “designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner.” It also warns that using an AirTag to track people without their consent is a crime.

Emojis

There are several dozen new emojis as part of the Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 14 release. They include melting face, saluting face, biting lip, jar, beans, x-ray, bubbles, and more.

New Siri Voice

iOS 15.4 also brings a new American Siri Voice 5 that can be applied to all interactions. The new voice isn’t explicitly male or female and was recorded by a member of the LBGTQ+ community, according to Apple. It’s another step in Apple’s push for diversity, which began in iOS 14.5 last April when the default female voice was removed and two black actors recorded voices.

DualSense adaptive triggers

This release enables developers to support the adaptive triggers function of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

iCloud Keychain notes

You can add notes to a password entry in Keychain. Head to Settings > Passwords to see and edit your Keychain entries.

Safari password management

Staring with iOS 15.4 3, Safari will no longer silently save passwords for websites when it doesn’t have a login name. Instead, it will prompt you to enter your login, so it has a more complete password entry. The change was acknowledged by Apple developer Ricky Mondello on Twitter.

Apple Card Widget

There’s a new Apple Card widget that can be added to your home screen or Today view. It shows your current balance and spending activity.

Vaccination records in the EU

The Health app now supports the EU Digital COVID Certificate format, so you can add your vaccine record to the Health and Wallet apps in supported regions.

Tap to Pay

As previously announced, Apple has added the framework for Tap to Pay in iOS 15.4. The new payment processing feature lets iPhones accept Apple Pay payments without needing a credit card terminal or extra hardware. This feature requires support from apps, and Apple has been working with Stripe to test it, so those who use Stripe should be among the first to get this feature.

ProMotion in third-party apps

The iPhone 13 Pro brought 120Hz ProMotion to the iPhone, but support in apps was somewhat limited thanks to a Core Animation bug that limited most third-party app animations to 60Hz. With iOS 15.4, that bug in Core Animation is fixed, and third-party apps that use the framework will automatically get up to 120Hz animations.

iOS 15.4 and iPad OS 15.4: How to install

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is available for all iPhones and iPads running iOS 15. To install it on your device, head over to the Settings app, then General > Software Update and Download and Install.

iOS 15.4 release notes

Apple’s official release notes are as follows:

