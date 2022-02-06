Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with one dock

The 3-in-1 Fast Wireless USB Charging Dock Station for iPhone is a compact and powerful charger that can help you sever your ties with cords. For a limited time, this 3-in-1 charger is $54.99 (Reg. $114).

This wireless charging dock can power your iPhone up to the latest model, AirPods, and Smartwatch. The modular design lets you switch between individual and group charging. The base is compatible with Android smartphones too. Wireless output reaches up to 15W. That’s as fast as many wired fast chargers, but this one powers 2 other devices and won’t get tangled the second you look away.

To keep your desk or nightstand tidy, the 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Docking Station has a discreet wire organizer that tucks away its own power cord. This charger has the form and the function to make it the next useful addition to your tech setup.

