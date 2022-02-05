This photo editing software is just $50

Photography software can be as expensive as the equipment if you’re looking for quality, but not always. Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer’s Bundle for Mac is only $49.99 (Reg. $199) and it comes with 3 fantastic programs that will bring your photos to life.

This 3-pack comes with HDR Darkroom 3, Beautune, and Photo Effect Studio Pro. With Darkroom, you make large-scale edits to your photos to massively boost their quality. Customize the tone mapping, remove ghost images, and do real-time processing all at once!

Beautune is the all-in-one portrait editor. Remove blemishes, brighten your eyes, sculpt your features, even change your lip color or whiten your teeth! Beautune is a fantastic tool for social media personalities or personal users who want a little more control over their appearance.

Photo Effect Studio Pro rounds out the bundle by giving you 100 effects to choose from to completely shift how your photos look and feel.

Get Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer’s Bundle for Mac on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.