PDF Expert for Mac is only $30 for a limited time!

PDFs don’t have to be the inconvenient file type you avoid unless you absolutely need to use them. PDF Expert is an award-winning Mac software that lets you edit, scan, and alter PDFs as easily as any other file, and right now it’s on sale for $30.

PDF Expert gives you the tools to customize PDFs for every purpose. Students, workers, and readers can edit, annotate, or read huge text files like it’s nothing. Combine different PDF files or move pages around quickly and simply. Fill out forms, sign contracts, complete applications, and so much more with the comprehensive sign and fill features. If you’ve entered private information, you can also lock your PDFs behind a secure password.

Share your files across devices, from iPhone to Mac to iPad, in an instant. Or send them to coworkers or anyone else who has the password to access them.

Get PDF Expert for Mac while it’s on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $79).

Prices subject to change.