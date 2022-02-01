Cast aside low resolution streaming with Airflow

Chromecast, Apple TV, and AirPlay 2 are great, but they can’t handle every kind of video. Airflow Video Streaming: Lifetime Subscription makes it so they can, and it’s $15.99 (Reg. $19) right now.

Airflow lets you stream 4K HDR HEVC files to the top streaming plug-ins. Chromecast Ultra, Built-in, Apple TV, and AirPlay 2 all connect directly to Airflow. Then you can start streaming in high quality, even if the videos aren’t compatible with your device. Airflow is so far the only desktop software that can natively stream HEVC videos to some of these plug-ins, and it has full channel support and Dolby Atmos. You can even set up surround sound videos and compensate for hardware delays from Bluetooth headphones. Airflow can also extract subtitles in real time using transparent extraction!

Unlock the potential of your streaming hardware and get Airflow Video Streaming: Lifetime Subscription while it’s on sale for $15.99 (Reg. $19).

