MacBook battery drain reportedly fixed in macOS Monterey 12.3

After social media lit up last week with reports that macOS Monterey was hit with a bug that causes MacBook running macOS Monterey 12.2 to completely lose battery power overnight, Apple has seemingly addressed the issue in the second macOS 12.3 beta.

From what I can see, macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta 2 (21E5206e) fixes the Bluetooth battery drain issue.



I tested 3 times & didn't see a single DarkWake 👍



Test setup:

1. 2018 MBPro that had the issue on 12.3 B1



2. 12.3 Beta 2 and can't reproduce the issuehttps://t.co/XVKe0oGYtW pic.twitter.com/23g6HuPPel — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) February 8, 2022

According to Mr. Macintosh’s tweet, the issue can no longer be reproduced, meaning Apple has fixed it during the development process. Mac users can sign up for a public beta to test the software ahead of the official release or wait until Apple releases it to the public. macOS Monterey 12.3 will likely arrive in March possibly around the time of Apple’s spring event.

I’m also effected by the battery drain issue with macOS Monterey 12.2. Software quality is getting an ever increasing issue at @Apple. pic.twitter.com/2YuZqKlYCc — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2022

Based on several Twitter reports, users found that their MacBooks are waking up from sleep countless times a night and causing the battery to drain. Apple Support responded to Andreas Schilling’s tweet above with a link to a support document with instructions on how to optimize the MacBook battery, check battery health, and diagnose battery issues, but the problem seems to be beyond the scope of simple tweaks. Users have found that turning off Bluetooth allows the Mac to stay in sleep mode and preserve battery life. This can be a stopgap solution until Apple releases the update.